Myrtle D. Nelson, 91, a former longtime resident of Norwood, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Dougherty and was mostly raised by her Aunt Myrtle. Myrtle was a longtime member of Norwood United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She also helped to establish the Little Blessings Christian Pre-School at the church. Her favorite pastime was baking for family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Nelson; her sons, James Bleiler and Andrew Kertis; her sister, Annamarie Reed; her ten grandchildren; and her eleven great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Thursday, March 7th, at 12 Noon at the Chester Rural Cemetery on Upland Avenue in Chester with her burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Myrtle’s memory to Norwood United Methodist Church, 315 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa. 19074 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019