Nancy A. (Carroll) Bristow, age 86, of Aston, PA, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Nancy was born June 4, 1934 in Marcus Hook, PA. Nancy was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Chester, PA since 1949, where she was the Treasurer for a time and active on many other committees. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Nancy had the honor of turning the soil for the new Coebourn Elementary School, as her mother did 60 years prior for the first Coebourn School. Mrs. Bristow was employed at Aldon Rug Mills for 9 years, where she met her future husband, Bob. Later, she worked at Sherwin Williams for 15 years followed by Lawn Croft Cemetery for 29 years, until retiring in 2015. Nancy’s philosophy was, “I only gave one invitation to people, it was for life”. Nancy was predeceased by her infant son, Robert Bennett, Jr., her husband Robert Bennett Bristow Sr., her parents, James W. and Mary J. (Hawke) Carroll, Sr., sister of the late M.E. (Bette) Hamilton (Herbert), Louise Bailey (Bill), Jayne Meyer (Willie), James Carroll, Jr. (Louise), Richard Carroll (Theresa) and Margaretta (Polly) Langley. Survivors: Daughter: Robin Bette (Donald) Williams Sons: Robert Bruce (Charlotte) and Richard Bennett (Pierina) Bristow Sister-in-Law: Eleanor Smith Grandchildren: Joanna (Michael) Calvarese and Devon Williams and Diana (Duy) Lam Also survived by 2 Great-Grandsons, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation: Monday, August 17th from 6:00-8:00PM and Tuesday, August 18th from 10:00-10:45AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Nancy said, take someone out for dinner and have a nice visit with them! Condolences: www.msbfh.com