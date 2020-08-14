1/1
Nancy A. (Carroll) Bristow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. (Carroll) Bristow, age 86, of Aston, PA, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Nancy was born June 4, 1934 in Marcus Hook, PA. Nancy was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Chester, PA since 1949, where she was the Treasurer for a time and active on many other committees. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Nancy had the honor of turning the soil for the new Coebourn Elementary School, as her mother did 60 years prior for the first Coebourn School. Mrs. Bristow was employed at Aldon Rug Mills for 9 years, where she met her future husband, Bob. Later, she worked at Sherwin Williams for 15 years followed by Lawn Croft Cemetery for 29 years, until retiring in 2015. Nancy’s philosophy was, “I only gave one invitation to people, it was for life”. Nancy was predeceased by her infant son, Robert Bennett, Jr., her husband Robert Bennett Bristow Sr., her parents, James W. and Mary J. (Hawke) Carroll, Sr., sister of the late M.E. (Bette) Hamilton (Herbert), Louise Bailey (Bill), Jayne Meyer (Willie), James Carroll, Jr. (Louise), Richard Carroll (Theresa) and Margaretta (Polly) Langley. Survivors: Daughter: Robin Bette (Donald) Williams Sons: Robert Bruce (Charlotte) and Richard Bennett (Pierina) Bristow Sister-in-Law: Eleanor Smith Grandchildren: Joanna (Michael) Calvarese and Devon Williams and Diana (Duy) Lam Also survived by 2 Great-Grandsons, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation: Monday, August 17th from 6:00-8:00PM and Tuesday, August 18th from 10:00-10:45AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, August 18th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Nancy said, take someone out for dinner and have a nice visit with them! Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved