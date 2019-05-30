Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy A. Davis Obituary
1938-2019 Nancy A. Davis, 81, of Chester, PA entered into peaceful rest on May 27th in New Castle, DE while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hunt Irving Funeral Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA at 11:00 A.M. The public is invited to view from 9-11 A.M. at the chapel. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester PA
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now