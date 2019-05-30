|
|
1938-2019 Nancy A. Davis, 81, of Chester, PA entered into peaceful rest on May 27th in New Castle, DE while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hunt Irving Funeral Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA at 11:00 A.M. The public is invited to view from 9-11 A.M. at the chapel. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester PA
Published in The Daily Times on May 31, 2019