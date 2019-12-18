|
|
In loving memory of Nancy A. Mayo (nee Brady), born August 3, 1939 in Chester, Pa. She passed away peacefully December 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents William and Frances Brady; sister Patricia Salvadore; son Michael Mayo and granddaughter Kayla Marie Mayo. She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph N. Mayo Sr.; loving sons Joseph N. (Debra) Mayo Jr., Bill N. (Susan) Mayo; also survived by 5 grandchildren: Stephanie (Tom), Ryan, Nicholas, Alysa and Sean and one great grandchild Aubrey Nicole. Nancy was a graduate of Chester High School class of 1957. She married the love of her life, Joseph Mayo and was happily married for 61 years. Nancy worked at American Society of CLU and retired in 2001. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Nancy enjoyed going out with her friends and loved St Patrick’s Day, which was also her late son Michael’s favorite holiday. She enjoyed trips to Wildwood in the summer with her boys and loved to read. Nancy will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, December 20th, 2019, 10am at the Church of St. Pius X, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008 and to her Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s name to St. Pius X Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019