Nancy A. McCrossan (nee Sweeney), age 87 of Wallingford, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 26, surrounded by family, who she cherished deeply. She was a former longtime resident of the Milmont Park section of Ridley Township and Somers Point, New Jersey. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late William and Bridget Friel Sweeney. Nancy was the backbone of her husband’s 20-year political career, as a Ridley Township 5th Ward Commissioner. Mrs. McCrossan was the official ambassador and held many positions in her son Willam’s business in Ridley Twp., Med-Equip, for over 25 years. She lived every day for her family, and enjoyed the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the days spent with her family at their home along the Jersey shore in Somers Point and on the beaches of Longport. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late William L. “Bill” McCrossan, Jr. who died in 2008. She is survived by her loving children, William L. McCrossan, III and his wife Vita, Patrick J. McCrossan and his wife Catherine, Nancy Ann Politarhos; and Eileen Marie Melanchuk and her husband George; her 8 grandchildren, Patrick J., William L. IV, Ryan R., Catherine N. McCrossan, George W., Hannah L., Jon Patrick Melanchuk and Zachary Politarhos; 4 great-grandchildren, Jack, Connor, Charlotte and Elisabeth. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen (Walt) Reichert and brother, William (Hilda) Sweeney and brother-in-law, Gerald McCrossan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John Chrysostom Church, 615 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford. There will be a viewing prior 9:30-11am in the church. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions in Nancy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are by Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd., Darby & Aldan, PA. Online condolences and obituary at www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 29, 2019