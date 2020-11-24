1/1
Nancy B. DeBerardinis
Nancy B. DeBerardinis, age 86 of Boothwyn, PA., passed away on November 22, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. She was born in Chester, PA and raised in Marcus Hook and Trainer, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents Rosario and Ida Guinto Pontillo, and her brother, Carl Pontillo. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Caesar DeBerardinis, 4 children, Joseph (Joanne) DeBerardinis, Marie (William) Reichert, Nancy DeBerardinis, and Fran (Colleen) DeBerardinis, her sister-in-law, Apolonia Pontillo and 7 grandchildren. There will be a visitation held for Nancy on Saturday November, 28th from 9:15-10:15AM at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Ave, Upper Chichester, PA., followed by a 10:30AM funeral mass. Interment, Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. The funeral mass will be livestreamed precisely at 10:30AM, (please scroll to the bottom of the obituary at 10:30AM and refresh your screen). Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan on attending the services. You may make a donation in Nancy’s memory to Michigan State University and designate for The Anita Giampalmi Endowed Scholarship (AB1150). Mail to: MSU University Advancement, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824-9902. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
