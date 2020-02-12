Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Nancy C. Ferreri Obituary
Nancy C. Ferreri, age 87, passed away on February 8, 2020. Nancy was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1950, and West Chester University. Following her graduation, she taught in Media, PA. Nancy was a longtime resident of Wallingford before moving to Hershey Mills in 2005. Nancy also resided in Long Boat Key, FL. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Beatrice (Johnson) Coulter. Survivors: Her loving husband: Michael G. Ferreri; children: Mark R. Ferreri (Susan) and Susan E. Cohen (Allen); grandchildren: Danielle, Jessica, Michael, Nicholas, Hailey, and Bo; and great grandchildren: Afton, Henry, Zoe, Colton, Izzy, Sloane, and Croix. Visitation: Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:00-10:30 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Liturgy: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA In lieu of flowers: Donations should be made to the W. Glenn Killinger Football Scholarship Foundation of West Chester University at go.wcufoundation.org/donate/killinger Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2020
