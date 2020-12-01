1/1
Nancy C. Manko
Nancy C. Manko, age 90, passed away on November 29, 2020. Nancy was a long time resident of Swarthmore and was an active parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Stephen Manko, son Steven Manko, and siblings Vera Langille, Mary Tiburzi, and Gerald Luce. Survivors: Loving mother of Christopher (Roseann) Manko, Rev. Mark (Josephine) Manko, Maria (Edward) Regan, and Damian Manko, cherished grandmother of Ann Marie, Edward, Anthony, Brandon, Erika, and Andrew, dear great grandmother of Olivia, Marisa, Keira, and Arlo, and one more due any day, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10:30am on Thursday, December 3rd at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Fairview Rd, Swarthmore PA. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Mass will also be broadcast online through ZOOM, please check MCGFH.com for Zoom details. Viewing: 9:30-10:30am on Thursday at the church. Burial: Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 950 Michigan Ave, Swarthmore, PA 19081.


Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
