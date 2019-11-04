|
|
Nancy D. (Worrell) Rios, age 80, passed away on November 3, 2019. She was born, raised, and educated in Chester, PA. Nancy retired after 50 years of service from Fibre Metal in Concordville, PA and was a member of the Lower Chichester Fire Co. and the Delaware County Ladies Auxiliary. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia Worrell; wife of the late Hector Rios; mother of the late George Rios, and sister of the late Dolores Dewees. Survivors: siblings: Donald Worrell, Jerry Worrell, and Barbara Bean; grandchildren: George, Jr. and Amanda Rios; and great grandchildren: Damian and Arianna. Visitation: Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. Funeral Service: Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019