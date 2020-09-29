Nancy Ellen Hall (nee Marencin), age 60, of Newark, DE, formerly of Aston, PA, died suddenly at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Class of 1978. Nancy had a long career at Sun East Federal Credit Union in the Information Technology department. Nancy was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church, Newark, DE. She enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach, attending theater shows and concerts. Most of all, Nancy was a devoted, wife, mother, mommom and daughter. Daughter of the late David Marencin. Sister of the late Thomas Marencin and Aunt to the late David Marencin. Survivors: Husband of 26 Years: Edward Hall. Loving Daughter: Denise Coupe. Mother: Margaret Reeves. Grandson: Jaden Coupe. Brothers: George Marencin and John Marencin. Sister: Shirley (Robert) Beale. Nephews: Robert Beale Jr. and Edward Beale. Niece: Jaclyn Marencin. Step-Children: Edward Hall III, Jennifer Hall, Ashley Duranto. 8 Step Grandchildren. Services and Interment will be private. Condolences; www.msbfh.com