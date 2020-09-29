1/1
Nancy Ellen (Marencin) Hall
Nancy Ellen Hall (nee Marencin), age 60, of Newark, DE, formerly of Aston, PA, died suddenly at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, Class of 1978. Nancy had a long career at Sun East Federal Credit Union in the Information Technology department. Nancy was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church, Newark, DE. She enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach, attending theater shows and concerts. Most of all, Nancy was a devoted, wife, mother, mommom and daughter. Daughter of the late David Marencin. Sister of the late Thomas Marencin and Aunt to the late David Marencin. Survivors: Husband of 26 Years: Edward Hall. Loving Daughter: Denise Coupe. Mother: Margaret Reeves. Grandson: Jaden Coupe. Brothers: George Marencin and John Marencin. Sister: Shirley (Robert) Beale. Nephews: Robert Beale Jr. and Edward Beale. Niece: Jaclyn Marencin. Step-Children: Edward Hall III, Jennifer Hall, Ashley Duranto. 8 Step Grandchildren. Services and Interment will be private. Condolences; www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
