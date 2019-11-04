|
Nancy K. Thomas, age 88, and the daughter of the late Harry Kelly and Marian Rafferty Kelly, passed away on November 1, 2019 at her home in Warminster, Pa. following a lengthy illness. Nancy was the devoted wife to the late Allan Handy Thomas, Jr. for 35 years and mother to Vicky Thomas Fetter, Varcy Snyder (John), Allan Thomas, Vanessa Thomas Bennett (Dale), the late Valerie Thomas Ryan, Mark Thomas (Lynn), and Vonda Thomas Hommer (Sally). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Nancy lived in the Morton area of Ridley Township for 47 years prior to moving to Warminster in 2001. She worked at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park as an LPN and a RN for more than three decades before retiring. She loved travel, sewing, and spending time with her family.... many years having all of her grandchildren over on Thanksgiving weekend for making Christmas gifts for their parents. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 7th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation time on Thursday from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, in Broomall, Pa. A memorial luncheon will take place at Springfield Country Club, 400 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, Pa. at 1 P.M. Donations made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Abington Hospital Hospice would be appreciated by her family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019