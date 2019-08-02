|
|
Nancy C. King, 80, of Bangor, PA passed away Thursday, August 1st, at her residence. Nancy was born in Easton, PA on July 13, 1939, a daughter of the late Albert and Joyce (Ott) Chamberlin. She was the wife of George King, Sr. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 28th. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Bangor High School where she was the captain of the cheerleaders and graduated with a bachelors degree in Elementary Education from West Chester University. She was employed as an Elementary School Teacher in the Chichester School District in Chichester, PA until retiring in 1995. Nancy was a member and former President of the Media PA Area Junior Women’s Club, and a member of the Bangor Area Red Hat Society. She was an avid bridge player belonging to many local bridge clubs. She was a member of Former St. John’s UCC located in Bangor, PA 18013. In addition to her loving husband George, Nancy is survived by 3 sons, James A. King, husband of April, George L. King, Jr. husband of Jennifer, and Randall C. King, a sister-in-law Leslie Search, and five grandchildren Amanda Swietlik, Tara, Andrew, Abigail, and Aaron King. Nancy was preceded in death by a sister Sue Chamberlin. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6th at James J. Palmeri Funeral Home, 6602 Alpha Avenue, Martins Creek, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6th at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery, PA. Online condolences may be offered at palmerifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 3, 2019