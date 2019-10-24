Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Nancy Weins
Nancy Knickerbocker Weins


1931 - 2019
Nancy Knickerbocker Weins Obituary
Nancy Knickerbocker Weins, devoted mother and animal lover, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019, with both her daughters by her side. She was born July 2, 1931 in Aurora, Illinois. In 1953, Nancy married John Weins of Racine, WI. Shortly after their second daughter’s birth, John’s work took the family to Media, PA where they lived for 23 years. Nancy and John retired to Sarasota in 1978 where Nancy was active in associations committed to animals, social change, and the arts. In 2015, Nancy moved to Patriot’s Colony, a retirement community in Williamsburg Virginia, where she continued to leave her mark on so many people. Her husband, John, preceded Nancy in death. She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Julie Nelsen (Mark) of Old Hickory, TN, and Mrs. Laura Viancour (Rick), and grandson, John, of Williamsburg, VA, and longtime friend Charlie Essig of Yorkville, IL. The expression “To know her, was to love her” isn’t quite enough to convey the impact Nancy had on the many people with whom she came into contact. A Celebration of Life Service is planned in December at Patriots Colony. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested a memorial contribution be made to the animal .
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019
