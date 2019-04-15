Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Nancy Kunzig Obituary
Nancy Kunzig, age 75 of Landenberg, PA and formerly of Delaware Co., passed away on Mar. 18, 2019. She was 75 years old. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. Kelly and the late Gladys Lowery Kelly. Nancy was the beloved mother of David Kunzig (Denise) and Robert Kunzig (Henny); grandmother of Daniel Kunzig and sister of Dina Kramer. Visitation from 10 to 11AM with a Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial is private. Memorial donations to: ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019
