|
|
Nancy L. Baldwin, age 74, a retired LPN, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Kutztown Manor in Kutztown, PA. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Lansdowne where she graduated from Lansdowne Aldan High School. Nancy lived in Springfield, Boothwyn, Aston, and most recently in Kutztown. Before starting a family, Nancy worked for the Bell Telephone Co. She was a den mother while her sons where in Cub Scouts in Springfield. Nancy was a waitress at the Country House Inn for 22 years before becoming a nurse at the age of 52, working at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Nancy was a devoted wife and caretaker for her husband Larry, with whom she loved going to the casinos and travelling with, before his death in 2005. She was the daughter of the late Emil and Edna (Stewart) Pirk. Survivors: her loving children: Marcia Bumgardner, George, Michael, and Karl Geary; stepson: Larry Baldwin; and 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 step-children; and 16 step-grandchildren. Visitation: Monday from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Memorial Service: Monday at 11:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Inurnment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019