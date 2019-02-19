|
|
Nancy L. Drummond, 79, of Eddystone, PA passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. Nancy was a long time resident of Eddystone, PA and was a graduate of Eddystone High School. She worked at the Scott Paper Company for over 45 years before retiring from Foamax. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of Eddystone Fire Company, the Ladies Auxiliary of Rose Tree Fire Company, a lifetime member of the All DelCo Ladies Auxiliary, St. Rose of Lima Seniors, and the Ridley Park Seniors. She attended the St. Rose of Lima church. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Drummond, Sr., daughter of the late Clifton and Geraldine (nee Milbourne) Sterling, and sister to the late LaVerne Ribbentrop. Survivors: Her loving sons: Thomas F. Drummond and R. Craig Drummond; siblings: Gail Money and Clifton E. Sterling; grandchildren: Thomas F. Drummond, III, Ryan Drummond, Robert C. Drummond, Jr., and Devon M. Drummond; and great grandchildren: Aaliyah and L.J. Visitation: Monday, February 25, 2019, from 9:00-9:45 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Liturgy: Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eddystone Ladies Auxiliary. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019