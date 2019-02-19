Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Drummond


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy L. Drummond Obituary
Nancy L. Drummond, 79, of Eddystone, PA passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. Nancy was a long time resident of Eddystone, PA and was a graduate of Eddystone High School. She worked at the Scott Paper Company for over 45 years before retiring from Foamax. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of Eddystone Fire Company, the Ladies Auxiliary of Rose Tree Fire Company, a lifetime member of the All DelCo Ladies Auxiliary, St. Rose of Lima Seniors, and the Ridley Park Seniors. She attended the St. Rose of Lima church. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Drummond, Sr., daughter of the late Clifton and Geraldine (nee Milbourne) Sterling, and sister to the late LaVerne Ribbentrop. Survivors: Her loving sons: Thomas F. Drummond and R. Craig Drummond; siblings: Gail Money and Clifton E. Sterling; grandchildren: Thomas F. Drummond, III, Ryan Drummond, Robert C. Drummond, Jr., and Devon M. Drummond; and great grandchildren: Aaliyah and L.J. Visitation: Monday, February 25, 2019, from 9:00-9:45 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Liturgy: Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eddystone Ladies Auxiliary. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now