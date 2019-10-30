|
|
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Nancy (nee Lioy) Yankoski, 96, of Springfield, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Loving Wife of the late Joseph Yankoski. Devoted mother of Walter Yankoski, David (Lisa) Yankoski, and Nancy (David) Montville. Loving Nana of 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, November 8, 2019 9:30 AM, Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donating to .
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019