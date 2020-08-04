1/1
Nancy Lee Bohn
1940 - 2020
Nancy Lee Bohn, 79 of Earleville, MD, formerly of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away on July 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bohn was born on December 10, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late John R. and Edna Garthewaite Turk. She was a 1958 graduate of Media High School. Nancy met her husband in the 7th grade and in 1959 married Harvey. They raised 2 children while living in PA. Nancy enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking, flower gardening, boating, fishing and traveling in her RV. Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harvey J. Bohn; children, Harvey J. Bohn, Jr (Dollyne) of Garnet Valley, PA and Deborah Oswald of Millsboro, DE; sisters, Barbara Wallace of West Chester, PA and Margaret Hoover of New York; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren Services will be held privately. Memorials may be offered to CURE PSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, doantions@curepsp.org or Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921. Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
