Nancy Lee (nee Schmidt) Pflieger was born in Wilkes Barre Pa on 5 October 1937. She passed on 7 May 2020. She was 82 years old. She was married to her beloved husband, Frank for 62 years just 11 days shy of their 63rd wedding anniversary. She attended Upper Darby High School and received a LP in Nursing from Lankenau. She began her career working with newborns until she found her true passion which lead her to Harlee Manor Nursing Home where she dedicated 23 years caring for the elderly. One of Nancy’s many hobbies (Needlepoint and Sewing) inspired her to open a small business with her partner, Belle, located on Ballymore Rd in Springfield, she called the “Country Craft Corner”. Nancy was active within her community. She volunteered to work the polls for many years, but her favorite event was the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade where she was honored as the Grand Marshall. Nancy worshiped at and was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Springfield. Nancy is survived by her husband, Frank P, daughter Kimberle L, Sons, Frank R, Gary S, Timothy J., Thomas J. , brother James Schmidt, 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held at a later date do to the constraints from the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donation in Nancy’s name may be made to Loaves and Fishes (Food Pantry) 703 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park Pa 19076.



