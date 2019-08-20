|
|
1931 - 2019 In the company of her family, Nancy White Storm went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2019. Nancy was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania and graduated from the Frankford School of Nursing. She married Charles Storm, whom she met at Germantown Hospital while she was a pediatric nurse and he was an intern. Together they raised three sons, Ted, Randy, and Bill, whose families provided them with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Nancy will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her appreciation of God’s creation, her inspiring faith, and her unconditional love. A Witness to the Celebration of the Resurrection will be held at the Media Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 5th at 11 AM, with a Calling hour at 10 AM. Interment Private. Memorial gifts can be sent to Media Presbyterian Church or The Fredrick Douglas School in Chester. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019