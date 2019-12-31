|
Nancy L. West, age 87, of Riddle Village, Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Springfield and Chadds Ford, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Nancy was born July 4, 1932. She was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 1950. Nancy retired from the Boeing Company, Ridley Twp., PA, after more than 40 years. She was a devoted member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Nancy enjoyed Riddle Village Wii Bowling League and contributed her “Meet Your Neighbors,” resident interview articles, for the Village Crier Newsletter. Nancy created customized greeting cards for her family and friends regularly. She will be dearly missed, especially by her loving cat, Cocoa. Nancy will always be fondly remembered for her quick wit, sense of style, and generous heart. Daughter of the late Galen and Helen (Carlson) Shenberger; wife of the late Barry Carpenter and sister of the late Jean Shenberger. Survivors: Daughter: Deborah West, Son: Bob West. Grandchildren: Mallory, Danielle, Cameron and Casey. Visitation: Monday, January 6th from 10:00-10:45AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382. Funeral Service: Monday, January 6th at 11:00AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. The family would appreciate flowers sent in memory of Nancy. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020