Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10 W. Pleasant Grove Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10 W. Pleasant Grove Road
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy West


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy West Obituary
Nancy L. West, age 87, of Riddle Village, Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Springfield and Chadds Ford, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Nancy was born July 4, 1932. She was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 1950. Nancy retired from the Boeing Company, Ridley Twp., PA, after more than 40 years. She was a devoted member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Nancy enjoyed Riddle Village Wii Bowling League and contributed her “Meet Your Neighbors,” resident interview articles, for the Village Crier Newsletter. Nancy created customized greeting cards for her family and friends regularly. She will be dearly missed, especially by her loving cat, Cocoa. Nancy will always be fondly remembered for her quick wit, sense of style, and generous heart. Daughter of the late Galen and Helen (Carlson) Shenberger; wife of the late Barry Carpenter and sister of the late Jean Shenberger. Survivors: Daughter: Deborah West, Son: Bob West. Grandchildren: Mallory, Danielle, Cameron and Casey. Visitation: Monday, January 6th from 10:00-10:45AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road, West Chester, PA 19382. Funeral Service: Monday, January 6th at 11:00AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. The family would appreciate flowers sent in memory of Nancy. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -