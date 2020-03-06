Home

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
311 S. Orange St
Media, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
311 S. Orange St.,
Media, PA
Naomi J. Worrall "Bunny" McCullough


1940 - 2020
Naomi J. Worrall "Bunny" McCullough Obituary
(1940-2020) Naomi J. “Bunny” Worrall McCullough, 79, of Media died February 25, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Upland and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Lewis H. and Naomi J. Lilley Worrall and moved to her late residence 34 years ago. Bunny was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1958. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Media, where she sang in the choir. Bunny was a volunteer at Crozer Hospital and was a member of the Crozer Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Bunny was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John R. McCullough, who died April 11, 2018; and her sisters, Virginia Worrall Hahn and Sue Worrall McCann. She was the mother of Lewis E.W., Stephen A.W. and Catherine S. McCullough; and grandmother of Britain, Garrett, Andrea, Owen & Collin. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 311 S. Orange St., Media, PA 19063, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn., CCMC, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Presidents Dr, Lewis House, Upland, PA 19013 or Episcopal Community Services, 225 S. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
