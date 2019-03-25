|
Naomi M. Antonelli, age 91 of Aldan, passed away on March 23, 2019. Naomi was an active member of the Clifton Heights United Methodist Church for many years. Naomi was the beloved wife of the late Emanuele Antonelli; devoted sister of Lonnie Handley and loving cousin of Rose and Jim O’Rourke and John O’Rourke. Funeral Service: 11am Thursday at the chapel of Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd. Drexel Hill, PA. 19026 Viewing: 10-11am in the chapel Burial: Arlington Cemetery. Contributions to the Clifton Height United Methodist Church, 111 S Springfield Rd, Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2019