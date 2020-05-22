Natale Joseph "Nat" Brisgone
Natale “Nat” Joseph Brisgone, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Folsom, PA on Sunday May 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Nat was born September 3, 1927 to Paul and Domenica Raimondo Brisgone in Philadelphia, PA, one of six children in a close-knit Italian American family. He grew up in Southwest Philadelphia. He attended John Bartram High School in Philadelphia and served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific in World War II as a radioman and tail gunner on a Curtiss Helldiver. He graduated in electrical engineering from Temple University and his degree set him on a path to become a pioneer in the commercial computer industry at Sperry Univac (now Unisys), where he met his future wife, Elizabeth “Betty” McGrath. The two were wed in April 1955 and had five children. They were married 60 years. Nat was on the front lines of the computer industry, starting his career right after graduating from Temple University in the 1950s. He worked for John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, co-creators of the earliest computers, including the UNIVAC. For his work, Nat has been honored as a computer pioneer in celebrations by his company and Temple University. Nat retired from Sperry Univac after more than 30 years, rising from technician to programmer, to data processing operations manager and finally Comptroller before his retirement in 1984. Nat made a second career working for Haas Chemicals before retiring again in his late 60s. In retirement Nat and Betty, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed their summer home in Ocean City, NJ. Their fondest memories were of the whole extended family having meals on their screened porch at the house while watching their little ones grow up on the beach. Nat and Betty also loved going each winter to Naples, Florida with Nat’s brothers, sisters and assorted Brisgone family members coming down for their special week with Grandpop and Grandmom. He is predeceased by his beloved Betty, his parents and his brothers Frank and Paul. He is survived by his sisters Mary McGuigan (Charles); Rosalie Celona (Andy); and brother Anthony Brisgone; his five children,Mark Brisgone (Karen Wallace); Regina Brisgone (Steven Vegh); Elise Maresca (Joseph); Laurie Larson (Kenneth Smarron); and Maria Sylvester (James); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
