Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Anzalone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie H. Anzalone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie H. Anzalone Obituary
Natalie H. Anzalone, 95, of Springfield, Pa passed away on April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Anzalone. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony & Virginia (nee Angarolla) Anastasia and her sister Virginia Rago. Natalie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & sister. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Kraus (Ron), Joan V. Chambers (Norman) & Natalie Sunflower, her 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her brother Anthony Anastasia. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines graveside services for family only will be 11:00 AM on Friday April 17, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery followed immediately by her burial. A Memorial Mass will be held for Natalie at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Natalie’s name to Rosewood Gardens 146 Marple Rd. Broomall, Pa 19008 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -