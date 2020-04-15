|
|
Natalie H. Anzalone, 95, of Springfield, Pa passed away on April 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Anzalone. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony & Virginia (nee Angarolla) Anastasia and her sister Virginia Rago. Natalie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & sister. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Kraus (Ron), Joan V. Chambers (Norman) & Natalie Sunflower, her 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her brother Anthony Anastasia. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines graveside services for family only will be 11:00 AM on Friday April 17, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery followed immediately by her burial. A Memorial Mass will be held for Natalie at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Natalie’s name to Rosewood Gardens 146 Marple Rd. Broomall, Pa 19008 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020