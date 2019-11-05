|
|
Nathaniel E. “Nat” Stinson, age 80, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Upland, PA, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. He was born November 27, 1938 in Eddystone, PA. Nat was a painter since he was 17 years old and was employed at Montgomery County Community College, retiring in 2014. Nat was a Veteran of the US Army. Mr. Stinson was a member and Past President of the Upland Fire Co. #1. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, Aston, PA. Nat enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in his vegetable garden. Most importantly, he cherished the times together with his family. Son of the late William and Helen Stinson. Survivors: Loving Wife of 60 years: Donna Stinson, Son: Nat, Jr., Daughter: Pamela (Jeff) Dowlin, 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, November 8th from 9:00AM-10:15AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte.#352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, November 8th at 11:00AM at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 535 Lamp Post Lane, Aston, PA 19014. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church 535 Lamp Post Lane, Aston, PA. 19014. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019