Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church
535 Lamp Post Lane
Aston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Stinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel Stinson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathaniel Stinson Obituary
Nathaniel E. “Nat” Stinson, age 80, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Upland, PA, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. He was born November 27, 1938 in Eddystone, PA. Nat was a painter since he was 17 years old and was employed at Montgomery County Community College, retiring in 2014. Nat was a Veteran of the US Army. Mr. Stinson was a member and Past President of the Upland Fire Co. #1. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, Aston, PA. Nat enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time in his vegetable garden. Most importantly, he cherished the times together with his family. Son of the late William and Helen Stinson. Survivors: Loving Wife of 60 years: Donna Stinson, Son: Nat, Jr., Daughter: Pamela (Jeff) Dowlin, 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, November 8th from 9:00AM-10:15AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte.#352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, November 8th at 11:00AM at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 535 Lamp Post Lane, Aston, PA 19014. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church 535 Lamp Post Lane, Aston, PA. 19014. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -