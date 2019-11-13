|
|
Neil Eugene Dent, 92 of Wallingford PA, passed peacefully at home on Veterans Day, Monday November 11th 2019. His wife of 59 years, Carol Dent was by his side. Neil was born in Bloomsburg PA on March 29th 1927. He was raised in Benton and Millville PA. On May 3, 1945 Neil enlisted in the US Navy and served in Okinawa Japan during WWII. He was honorably discharged on August 18th, 1946 and went on to attend Bloomsburg State Teachers College. He graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Education. Neil spent most of his career working for the insurance brokerage firm Sedwick James & Co. Philadelphia PA. In 1960 Neil and his new bride Carol A. Dent (Christian) moved to Norwood PA where they lived for 53 years and raised five children. They moved to Wallingford, PA in 2013. Neil is survived by his wife Carol; five children, Thomas A. of Pompano Beach FLA., Brian C. from Los Angeles, CA. Gary S. of Norwood PA, Carolyn J. (Erick) Chizmar of Chestnut Hill, PA and Barbara (John) Kielbania of Doylestown PA. Five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Joan Hegarty of Norwood PA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 927 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 14, 2019