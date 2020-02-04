|
Nellie E. Copson (“Nell”) passed away peacefully at her home in WillowBrooke Court at Lima Estates on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 97. Nell was born on November 2, 1922 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Will and Evelyn (Notton) Pearce. She emigrated to the United States in 1955 to study nursing and received her R.N. from Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Nell met her late husband, David L.G. Copson, while working in the city. They married in 1956 and moved to Riddlewood, a new development in Delaware County near Media. She was among the first nurses on the staff at Riddle Memorial Hospital when it opened in 1963 on Baltimore Pike. Nell lived at her home in Riddlewood until 2013, when she moved to nearby Lima Estates. A woman of boundless energy, Nell volunteered for many community groups. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Tyler Arboretum and Colonial Plantation. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, arts and crafts. Nell became an expert who not only created lovely works but also taught classes in knitting, crocheting, lace making, leatherwork, spinning, dyeing, painting and jewelry making. Her love of crafting led to her opening the Tannery Gift Shop in Media in 1961. In addition, she loved traveling, playing the organ and entertaining family and friends. A dedicated parishioner of St. John’s Episcopal Church, she was a member of the Altar Guild and always lent a hand for the annual fall auction fundraiser. Nell is survived by her son David W. Copson, Lt. Col USAF (ret.) and his wife Kristina of Ocala, Florida, one grandson, David W. Copson, Jr. (Cheryl), and two great-grandchildren, Heather and Chris. She was also a beloved aunt to nieces Kathleen C. Richard (Bayard), Elaine C. Barton (Norman) and Louise E. King; nephews Ernest S. Copson, Donald A. Copson (Beth), James L. Copson (Lonnie) and William A. White. She will also be missed by dear friends David Pincin and his sister Gloria Adams. Nephew Arthur P. Copson preceded her in death. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Burial Liturgy on Friday, February 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 576 Concord Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Interment will take place immediately thereafter in the churchyard cemetery, followed by a light luncheon and visitation with family. Memorial donations may be made to Lima Estates Samaritan Fund, 411 N. Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063 or to St. John’s Episcopal Church. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020