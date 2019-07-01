|
Nicholas A. Chiominto, age 88, a resident of Glen Mills, PA passed away on June 30, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, PA. Nick was a graduate of Chester High School and was a member of the Good Will Fire Co. in Chester. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post #94. Nick retired from the Chester Redevelopment Authority after many years of service. He was the son of the late Barnabo and Edith (Ranalli) Chiominto and brother of the late Marie Robinson. Survivors: His wife: Edith (Dunlap) Chiominto; Children: Nicholas (Emily), Janice McDonough (Joseph), and Bernard Chiominto (Kim); 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 8:45-10:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Saturday at 10:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Twin Pines Health Center c/o Activity Department, 315 E. London Grove Rd., West Grove, PA 19390. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019