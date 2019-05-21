|
Nicholas A. “Nick” Constantino, 90, of Rutledge, Pa passed away on May 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Bernardo and Maddalena (nee Pulicari) Costantini and his brother Joseph. Nick previously worked as a design engineer for Merck & Co. He was a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Herbert W. Best VFW Post 928 and Schoolhouse Senior Center. Nick was a previous Red Cross Volunteer for the Disaster Team, Officer of Chester Biddy Basketball and Rutledge Boys Club. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, video photography and gardening but what Nick enjoyed the most was the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Monique H. Constantino (nee Trassard); loving children James B. Constantino (Carol), John P. Constantino (Ginger), Michelle R. Lazar (Edward); cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Philip, Abigail, Madeline, Naomi Constantino, Marie Lazar, Michael Lazar (LeAnne), Matthew Lazar (Tiffany) and 1 great-grandson Lucas Lazar. Family and friends are invited to Nick’s Visitation Thursday evening 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa and to his 10:30 AM Funeral Mass Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Nick’s name to either Herbert W. Best VFW Post 928, 1805 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, Pa 19033 or Schoolhouse Senior Center, 600 Swarthmore Ave., Folsom, Pa 19033 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019