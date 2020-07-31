Nicholas A. Micozzie, 89, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away on July 28, 2020. Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years June (Howard) Micozzie; his loving children Kathleen M. O’Connor (Guy), Thomas N. Micozzie (Susan), Kelly Ann Micozzie-Aguirre (Ernesto); grandchildren Nicole Kemmer (Rob), Colleen Heckman (Tim), Nina Tyre (Douglas), Guy O’Connor Jr. (Amanda), Nicole Taylor (Mike), Anna Marie Aguirre and Domenique Aguirre and great grandchildren Andrew, Katelyn, Zachary, Olivia, Nicholas, Keagan, Elyse, David, Emily, Catherine, Michael, Matthew and Luke. He was predeceased by his sister the late Rosemarie Rizzo. Nick served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and was the Republican State Representative for the 163rd Legislative District from 1979 until his retirement in 2014. Relatives, Class of St. Thomas More of ’48 and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday August 8, 2020 9 am St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd. Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to his Funeral Mass, 11 am in the Church. Please wear a mask in the Church and social distancing is to be observed. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. The Mass will be lived streamed on St. Dorothy's website https://www.stdotsdrexelhill.org/
Donations can be made in his honor to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/
and St. Thomas More P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, www.stmforever.com/
