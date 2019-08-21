Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nicholas A. Sannelli Jr. Obituary
Nicholas A. Sannelli, Jr., 70 of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 19, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Mary (Giangiulio) and Nicholas A. Sannelli, Sr. Nicholas was a product manager for Verizon. Beloved husband of Linda C. Sannelli (Idell); devoted father of Kristine Magargee (Leonard), Nicholas (Aja), Kimberly Novik (late Michael), Robert “Bo” (Natalie); loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; brother of Robert (Lillian) and Elizabeth “Betty” Spinelli (late John). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing tonight, August 22, 2019 6:30pm, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA and Friday morning 9:30am St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30am in the Church. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to a , please consider Nick’s battle was with Leukemia and he received amazing care from the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 22, 2019
