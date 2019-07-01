|
|
Nicholas J. (Nick) Bizzarro died unexpectedly and suddenly in Mt. Carmel, PA on Friday, June 21st. Nick was born and raised in Ridley Township, PA and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School elementary school and Cardinal O’Hara High School. Nick resided in Mt. Carmel, PA. Nick died of a broken heart, having just recently laid Nick Jr. (his son), to rest. Nick leaves this earth way too early for any of us. He returns to his son (Nick Jr.), our mother (Carmela) and our father (Joseph). Nick is survived by a loving family: his wife Patti; his sons Eric and Justin; his granddaughters Carmela and Emma. Nick is also survived by his five (5) sisters and brothers, who will miss him terribly: Tina Bizzarro (Waldeier), Samuel Bizzarro, Maryann Bizzarro (Donnelly), Denise Bizzarro (Buckey) and Joseph Bizzarro. Nick was a dedicated family man and a very hard worker, who deeply loved his wife Patti and his three children. Nick was the “baby” of the Bizzarro siblings. As a kid, he received many ribbings and jabs from his older brothers and sisters. But, he never let it bother him. Nick was our Mom’s baby son. He was always there for our Mom, until the day she passed away. Nick was a passionate Philadelphia sports fan and he loved to debate anyone about the Eagles and Phillies. He also enjoyed WWE wrestling. Nick had a strong voice, big opinions and a large presence. Nick loved life and he lived it with zest and practicality. He always had a positive outlook, no matter what travails he endured in life. The Family asks that you remember Nick in your prayers. Services and Burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019