Nicholas L. Perrone died June 18, 2019 at age 99 at his home in Swarthmore. Born and raised in Wallingford, PA he attended Nether Providence High School. He was predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Mary (nee Manata), by his wife Beatrice (nee Aldan) and daughter Susan. Also: sisters Angelina Monastero, Carmella Mazza, Anne DiEmidio, Madeline Cassidy, Rose Zaffiri and brother Pasquale (Junior). He was beloved and cherished by nieces and nephews through three generations, many cousins and friends especially those from McDonald’s. He found his love for farming at an early age, owned and operated one of the last working farms in Delaware County. Best known as Farmer Nick or Nick Perrone Sweet Corn by his many customers who visited the Farm Stand at his home in addition to other roadside stands which operated until his retirement in 1990. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 AM at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery at 4 Westtown Road, Thorton, PA. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the donor’s choice in his name. For condolences and memories go to: www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019
