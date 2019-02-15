|
Nicholas Nayko, 68, long term Resident of Ridley Park, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by love and family. Nicholas was the only child and son of a Naval WW II Veteran who died bravely in combat and his Mother Sonia (nee Eschook) Nayko. Nicholas was born on July 1, 1950. He attended and graduated with honors from Ridley High School, he continued his education and attended Pennsylvania Military College, AKA Widener University. He furthered his education at Southern California University, where he obtained a Masters degree in the Sciences with honors. Following his graduation he began his career at the Navy Yard for the Department of Defense. He worked as a faithful civilian employee at for over 35 years. His last assignment was in Northeast Philadelphia at the Navy Logistics Office. He completed his career & retired from the Naval Yard. He was an active member of a variety of social clubs, avid Ridley Park Pool member and a previous member of Ridley Park Presbyterian Church. He later joined the Russian Orthodox Church with his mother in Chester, PA. When it closed they relocated to North Philadelphia. He then joined the R.O. branch in Northern Philadelphia. Father Gregory was his priest at both. Nicholas had many diverse interests and hobbies, Boy Scouts as a youth, family, friends,science, mathematics, history, politics, photography, swimming, pet turtle Petey, Blackwood Lake, movies, food, entertainment, The Office, photography & traveling. Nick was a military enthusiast, collector and avid traveler. He enjoyed travels to Florida Keys, Canada, Europe, Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean with his mother and his dear friend Dave Smith. Nicks last wishes were to travel to Havana, Cuba by cruise line. Single & never married, Nicholas is survived by an extended network of family & friends. He was known as Nick or Nicky to his loved ones. David Smith, David & Dale Jolly were his childhood best friends. Therese Digiacobbe was his chosen friend and caretaker, as she was for his mother Sonia as well. The Walsh and Digiacobbe family were his family. He visited with St. Michaels parishioners on Sundays and went on church trips. Nick loved his family & friends. He is revered as a dear family friend, Uncle and grandfather figure to Madeline and Therese Digiacobbe. Nicky was extremely passionate, gentle, kind, compassionate, giving and a God fearing man. We are all blessed & fortunate to have known Nick and loved him. A blessing from God, we were honored to be called his friends and ‘anchors’ in this life. Nick will be greatly missed by many. We love you back Nicky! Services for Nicholas will take place on Saturday, February 16th 2019, at Saint Michael R.O. Church Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Philadelphia. http://www.fletchernasevich.com/
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2019