Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas DiPaulo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas P. DiPaulo Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas P. DiPaulo Jr. Obituary
Nicholas P. DiPaulo Jr. age 87 of Springfield, went to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday 2019. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Trotta). Dear father of Nicholas J. DiPaulo (Kathleen M.), Maryann Cull (Christopher), Thomas P. DiPaulo, John Shockley (Linda), Theresa Arnold (Merv) and Philip Shockley. Also survived by his brother Bruno DiPaulo; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Mr. DiPaulo owned and operated A & C Hardware Supply in Southwest Philadelphia from 1983 until 2000. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Franklin Ave Morton. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.