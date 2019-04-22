|
Nicholas P. DiPaulo Jr. age 87 of Springfield, went to Eternal Life on Easter Sunday 2019. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Trotta). Dear father of Nicholas J. DiPaulo (Kathleen M.), Maryann Cull (Christopher), Thomas P. DiPaulo, John Shockley (Linda), Theresa Arnold (Merv) and Philip Shockley. Also survived by his brother Bruno DiPaulo; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Mr. DiPaulo owned and operated A & C Hardware Supply in Southwest Philadelphia from 1983 until 2000. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Franklin Ave Morton. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019