Nicholas P. Trainer, age 78, of West Chester, PA passed away on 4/16/20 with his four children by his side. Nick was raised in Aston, PA and was a proud graduate of St. James Catholic High School in Chester, PA “Class of 59ers” and Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University). At Widener, Nick was a two-sport athlete in basketball and football with many honors and accolades to follow, including the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Delaware County Chapter and the Widener University Hall of Fame. After graduating from college in 1964, Nick went to work in the chemical industry and spent 30 years as the president of Sartomer Chemical Company. He also started a 30 year long career as a football official in the Big East and the ACC, on the field and in the replay booth. His dedication to his alma matter started at that time and continued throughout his life. He served on the board at Widener for 30 years, five years as chairman of the board. He also served on the Board of Chester County Hospital and The Travis Manion Foundation as well as various other boards. Survivors: His 4 loving children: Nicholas Trainer (Pamela), Carron Laake (Pete), Maureen Malloy (Terry), Brian Trainer (Vickie) ; his 12 grandchildren: Michael, Kaitlin, Daniel, and Meaghan Trainer; Peter, Kit, and Sammi Laake; Jack, Maggie, Sam, and Charlie Malloy; Emma Trainer; as well as his many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Services: Due to the current environment, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to the Travis Manion Foundation at www.travismanion.org, in memory of his great-nephew, 1st Lt. Travis L. Manion, USMC.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020