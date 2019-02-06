|
Nickander J. Damaskos age 88 of Glen Mills passed away on February 6th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Naomi (1974) and Marilyn (2009). Dear father of Jenell Thompson (Gary), Jim Powell (Sandy), Nikki Owens, Diana Patille (Frank) and Jennifer Revill. Brother of the late Callie Hansen. Grandfather of the late Vanessa. Also survived by grandchildren Jason, Carmen, Chris, CJ, Maddie and great-grandchildren Nick, Kateri, Anastasia, Joshua, Silas and David. Nickander’s parents emigrated from Kavala Greece in the early 1900’s. He was born in Astoria New York and went to public school number 122 and then Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx. He attended Cooper Union before being drafted during the Korean War. When he returned he completed his bachelor’s degree at City College of New York. He worked at Boeing and attended Carnegie Institute of Technology where he received his PhD in electrical engineering. Nick became a professor of graduate engineering classes at Pennsylvania Military college now known as Widener University. In 1979 Damaskos Inc was formed where he continued to work until his passing. Aside from his work Nickander enjoyed his family, Philadelphia sports and the Performing Arts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday February 8th 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St Luke’s Greek Orthodox Church Malin Road Broomall. Followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations to Opera Delaware www.operade.org would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019