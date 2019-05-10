Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
More Obituaries for Nicole Phillips
Nicole Paige Phillips

Nicole Paige Phillips Obituary
Nicole Paige Phillips, age 22, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Born in Delaware County, she was the daughter of Mary Palmer Phillips. In addition to her mother surviving her, Nicole was the granddaughter of the late Stoch and the late Eileen Palmer and Caroline and Bill Phillips, Jr.; niece of Robert Palmer and Karen Palmer. She is also survived by many cousins. Visitation from 6PM to 8PM followed by a Catholic prayer service at 8PM on Mon., May 13, 2019 at the Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make a donation in Nicole’s memory to: ASPCA of Chester County, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 -or- St. Jude Hospital for Children, www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019
