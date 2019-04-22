Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nicoletta M. "Dollie" Bellapigna


1925 - 2019
Nicoletta M. “Dollie” Bellapigna passed away suddenly on April 21, 2019 of Drexel Hill. Dollie was a proud supporter of the St. Anthony Society as well as many other charities. Devoted member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, she loved opera and cooking -she was famous for her raviolis and meatballs. Wife of the late Nicholas; sister of the late Salvatore “Sonny” DiCampli, Marie Zampitella. Survivors: Loving sister of Gloria Torchia, Frances Smith, Edith Kereszi. Also survived by her many loving nieces & nephews. Viewing & Funeral: Thurs. 9:30 – 10:15 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church Burmont Rd. & Dennison Ave. in Drexel Hill. Funeral mass 10:30 am Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in Nicoletta’s name can be made St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019
