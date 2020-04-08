|
Nora M. Grogan, age 93, formerly of Brookhaven, PA passed away on April 4, 2020 at Riddle Village in Media, PA. Born Nora Loughrey on December 20, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the second daughter of the late William and Anna Loughrey’s nine children. Nora is predeceased by her beloved husband, William E. Grogan and will be lovingly remembered by her six children Maryanne Porter (James), Rev. William Grogan, Rev. James Grogan, Patricia Byrnes (Donald), Jean Blaisse (Robert), Thomas Grogan (Nancy), her eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, her sister Anne Schneider (Henry), and brother-in-law Francis Mangan as well many nieces and nephews. Nora was a proud graduate of Immaculata College class of 1949. She earned her Master’s Degree from Widener University in Education. She used her skills as a teacher in the business department at Archbishop Prendergast High School for Girls. After her retirement she enjoyed time with her husband participating in The Delchester Serra Club and the OLC Charitians. One her greatest joys in the recent years was visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grands. Services were private. A gathering to celebrate Nora will be hosted by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider saying a prayer for the sick, as Nora would.
