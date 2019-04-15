Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Norbert J. Poloncarz, former Tinicum Township Commissioner, age 82 of Essington passed away peacefully at the Vitas (Jefferson-Methodist) Hospice on March 13, 2019, in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Poloncarz. Norm was a military veteran, serving the in U.S. Army. Afterwards, he graduated from the Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in East Elmhurst, Queens, NY. Norm met his beloved wife, Carmella, at the Defense Supply Center in South Philadelphia. He was employed at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for over 30 years before retirement. He was an Essington resident for over 54 years and had an active role in the government of Tinicum Township, as he served as the Zoning Officer, Township Commissioner, and Township Manager. Norbert was predeceased by his brothers Fred and Richard and his beloved daughter Nancy. He is survived by his beloved wife Carmella; sons Martin (Doris) of Prospect Park, PA, Neal of Lincoln Park, NJ, and grandsons Anthony and Nicholas Francolini of Essington, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing (tonight) Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 (610) 532-3120. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 from 9:45 to 10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave, Norwood PA. Interment is at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, 600 S Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Donations in Norbert’s name may be sent to either of the following organizations: •The Child Guidance Resource Centers of Upper Darby, PA; 2000 Old West Chester Pike; Havertown, PA 19083. •Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity; On behalf of Baker Victory Services; 780 Ridge Road; Lackawanna, New York 14218.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019
