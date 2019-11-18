|
Norbertine “Norbie” (Diamond) Matyok, a resident of Aston, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. She was raised and educated in Aston, where she graduated from St. Francis de Sales Parochial School, and then from Notre Dame Girl’s High School in Moylan. Norbie was retired from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. She was a longtime resident of Chester where she was active with St. Robert’s Catholic Church. She was the daughter of the late James and Ida Diamond and wife of the late Frank Matyok. Survivors: her loving children: Thomas Matyok, Anthony Matyok (Amanda), and Erika Matyok; siblings: Geraldine Cornell, Cynthia Lober, and James Diamond; and grandson: Evan Matyok. Visitation: Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Inurnment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 8404 Cotoneaster Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21043 or online at www.sndden.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019