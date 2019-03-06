Home

1951 - 2019 Noreen J. Hall (nee Boyce), age 67, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on February 28, 2019. Noreen enjoyed the Theater, Shows, Traveling, and loved to read, she especially enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. Survived by her husband of 45 years, Walter Hall, Jr., sons Jeffrey V. Hall, and Greg R. Hall, and brother Robert Boyce. Relatives and Friends may attend a Visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 9:15 – 10:15 AM at Holy Cross Church, 651 East Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Private. www.danjolell.com
