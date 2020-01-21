Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Norma J. Griffin

Norma J. Griffin Obituary
1935-2020 Norma J. Griffin 84, a longtime resident of Parkside, died January 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Ridley Park, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine Owens Cooper. Norma was a member of the Chichester Baptist Church where she had worked as a secretary. She enjoyed writing and was devoted to her faith and church. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Griffin, who died in 1987 and sister of the late Shirley Fulton. Norma is survived by her children, Donald J. Griffin, David J. Griffin (Colleen), Darlene J. Weaver, Dawn E. Ferry (Brendon) and Danielle J. Cargas (Rick); also, her siblings, Kathleen Tickel (Howard) and Kenneth Cooper (Marilyn) and six grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11 AM Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at the Chichester Baptist Church, 800 Cherry Tree Road, Upper Chichester, PA 19014 where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 23, 2020
