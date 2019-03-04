|
Norma Jean Holmes (nee Fitzgerald), age 88, a longtime resident of Chester, PA, on March 1, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Leo S. Holmes. Survived by her nieces Robin and Marilyn Truell; nephews Robert Truell and Jason Terry; cousin Harold Fitzgerald and other devoted cousins and good friends. Jean found a church family in Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for the City of Chester and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:30PM at the Chester Rural Cemetery 412 West 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Arr. Kaniefski-Kendus-Danjolell
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019