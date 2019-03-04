Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
3900 W. Ninth Street
Trainer, PA 19061
(610) 494-6220
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean (Fitzgerald) Holmes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jean (Fitzgerald) Holmes Obituary
Norma Jean Holmes (nee Fitzgerald), age 88, a longtime resident of Chester, PA, on March 1, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Leo S. Holmes. Survived by her nieces Robin and Marilyn Truell; nephews Robert Truell and Jason Terry; cousin Harold Fitzgerald and other devoted cousins and good friends. Jean found a church family in Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for the City of Chester and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:30PM at the Chester Rural Cemetery 412 West 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Arr. Kaniefski-Kendus-Danjolell
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniefski Kendus D’Anjolell Memorial Home - Trainer
Download Now