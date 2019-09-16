Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
More Obituaries for Norma DiVito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jeanne (Phillips) DiVito

Norma Jeanne (Phillips) DiVito Obituary
Norma Jeanne (Phillips) DiVito, age 87, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Aston, PA, died September 11, 2019, with her family and friends by her side. In honor of their 67th Wedding Anniversary Norma joined her loving husband, Anthony, on their special day of September 13th. Norma was a graduate of Media High School, Class of 1950. Mrs. DiVito was a member of Wayne United Methodist Church. Norma was devoted to her family and her home. Wife of the late Anthony J. DiVito; sister of the late Raymond Phillips and Doris Morris. Survivors: Son: Daniel J. (Jean) DiVito of Ridley Twp., PA. Daughter: Margaret E. DiVito (Mark Hoffman) of Cape May, NJ. Grandchildren: Daniel DiVito, Jr., Lindsay McCabe and Alexandra DiVito. Also Survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday, September 21st from 8:30-10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, September 21st at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to: Asana Hospice. 1 Acres Drive, Ridley Park, PA 19078 and/or Friends of Fair Acres, 340 N. Middletown Rd. PO Box 496, Lima, PA 19037. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019
