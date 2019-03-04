|
|
1926-2019 Norman J. Udovich, 92, a resident of Ridley Park for 51 years, died culminating a long and fruitful life on March 1, 2019. Born in Chester, he was son of the late John and Emma Cumitich Udovich. Norm graduated from St. James High School, and was drafted into the US Army during World War II. He served as part of the US Army Occupation Forces in Japan. Following his military service, Norm earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University). While attending PMC, Mr. Udovich was the captain of the football team in 1949 and received the PMC Football MVP Award in 1950. He was later inducted into the Delaware County Sports Hall of Fame for the sport of football. In 1965 Mr. Udovich was a founding member of the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA), rising to the position of Field Office Manager, before retiring in 1994. During his time with DCAA he received a Master’s degree from Central Michigan and his CPA certification. Norm was husband of the late Sally Ann O’Connor Udovich who died on July 30, 2013 after 65 years of marriage and brother of the late Walter and John Udovich. He is survived by his children; Christine A. Cielieska (Ronald), Norman J. Jr. (Carlin), David P., and Stephen T. Udovich; his sister Inez Winter; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call 9:15 to 9:45 AM. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to The ., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Lower Merion, PA, 19004 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019